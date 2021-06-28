WENATCHEE — It’s not unusual for the NCW Libraries’ bookmobiles to cancel their weekly routes for heavy snow, but extreme heat is another story.
Until now.
The Community Bookmobile that visits locations in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties and the Rural Schools Bookmobile that operates in Okanogan and Ferry counties have both canceled their normal routes this week.
“We have had to cancel before the route because of the snow conditions, which would make it difficult for the bookmobile to get to places, but I don’t ever remember having to do this for heat,” said NCW Libraries’ spokesperson Michelle McNiel.
While the bookmobiles have air conditioning, McNiel said once the they arrive at a location, the vehicles typically shut down for a couple of hours while people visit. She said it would be taxing on the vehicles to run them the whole time, so NCW Libraries decided to hold off on making the trips this week.
“Normally, before COVID, the bookmobile is out visiting summer camps, daycare programs, senior citizen facilities. It’s usually super busy in the summertime. It’s unfortunate because it is so hot,” she said.
This week, the Community Bookmobile was to visit Wilson Creek in Grant County, Orondo in Douglas County and Plain in Chelan County. The Rural School Bookmobile was to visit Chsaw, Loomis and Aeneas Valley in Okanogan County and Keller, Inchelium and Orient in Ferry County. The bookmobiles began operating again last October.
NCW Libraries' 30 library branches in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Ferry counties are still open for visits — with air conditioning. Check the local library branch for operating hours.