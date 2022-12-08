Shipping containers form the border wall on the frontier with Mexico in Cochise County

A view of shipping containers from the border wall on the frontier with Mexico in Cochise County, Arizona, on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Thomas Machowicz

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — A long, thin line stretches across the dusty Arizona landscape. It is a border barrier — but not the customary wall or fence. This is made up entirely of shipping containers stacked on top of each other.

The improvised wall — topped with concertina wire — was ordered built by Republican Governor Doug Ducey in August in an attempt to fill gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border used by migrants.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?