BLAINE — U.S. Border Patrol agents recently located and helped a family that became lost and injured in a remote area of Whatcom County after illegally crossing the border from Canada.
Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller tweeted about the incident on Aug. 26, saying "Border Patrol Agent EMT's provided aid on an injured ankle and assisted the family out of the remote area."
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police contacted the Blaine Sector Border Patrol on the evening of Aug. 21 to report that a mother and her two children were lost in the Blaine area, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jason Givens told The Bellingham Herald in an email Tuesday.
Agents found the family in a wooded area east of Blaine, Givens reported, and discovered that the mother had suffered an ankle injury while illegally crossing the border from Canada. She was unable to walk.
The Border Patrol agents helped her safely walk to a location where emergency medical services could evaluate the mother, according to Givens.
