BLAINE — U.S. Border Patrol agents recently located and helped a family that became lost and injured in a remote area of Whatcom County after illegally crossing the border from Canada.

Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller tweeted about the incident on Aug. 26, saying "Border Patrol Agent EMT's provided aid on an injured ankle and assisted the family out of the remote area."



