WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of botched executions in the United States reached a record high in 2022, according to a report released by a non-profit capital punishment research group on Friday, even as the overall number of inmates put to death remained near a five-decade low.

Seven of the 20 executions attempted this year were "visibly problematic," including one attempt at lethal injection that led to an unprecedented three-hour struggle to insert an intravenous (IV) line into an Alabama man, the Death Penalty Information Center said in its annual report.



