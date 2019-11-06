WENATCHEE — A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to more than a year and a half of confinement for robbing Ernie’s Grocery.
On Aug. 30, the boy and another suspect, who has not been arrested in the robbery, went into the store about 10 p.m. and held the cashier at gunpoint and stole about $760 from the cash register, court documents show.
The two were wearing masks during the robbery, but the 16-year-old was identified by a witness who saw him without a mask shortly before they entered the store.
The boy was arrested Sept. 3 and was found in possession of LSD and MDMA.
He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court’s juvenile division to second-degree robbery, unlawful aiming of a firearm, second-degree theft, possession of LSD and possession of MDMA.
Court Commissioner Tracy Brandt sentenced him to 80-100 weeks in the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration.