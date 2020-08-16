STEVENS PASS — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly taking off with his 20-month-old son the day before.
Travis G. Hodosko, 41, was arrested in the Gill Creek area at about 9 a.m. Sunday between Stevens Pass and Coles Corner, Chelan County Sgt. Dan McCue said. The search started Saturday at about 3:50 p.m. when Hodosko got into a dispute with his partner and left with their son.
Hodosko and his partner are homeless and were camping in the White Pine Road area, also between Stevens Pass and Coles Corner, McCue said. King County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the search.
The boy was reunited with his mother, who was at the hospital, he said.