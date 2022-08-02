Purchase Access

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Boy Scouts of America may be forced to cut $250 million from its proposal to set up a trust fund for sex abuse victims after a judge rejected a key provision of a deal the youth group signed with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The complex ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Laurie Silverstein forces the Boy Scouts to return to the bargaining table with some of the groups funding the $2.7 billion fund, including the religious group known colloquially as the Mormon church.



