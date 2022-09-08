FILE PHOTO: Scout statue at the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving

The statue of a scout stands in the entrance to Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, Feb. 5, 2013. 

 Reuters/Tim Sharp

WILMINGTON — The Boy Scouts of America secured approval of a $2.46 billion reorganization plan from a bankruptcy judge on Thursday that will allow the youth organization exit Chapter 11 and settle decades of claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, signed off on the restructuring proposal after the Boy Scouts made changes to address her previous ruling that had rejected portions of the settlement.



