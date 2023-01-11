From left, Chris Van Lith-Vega, Flor Robledo, Savoy Schorn, and Anthony Strang play music and dance during the Respite Program at the Brave Warrior Project on Dec. 29, 2022. Van Lith-Vega and Schorn are staff members.
During a made-up game, Anthony Strang dives for a loose ball as Brave Warrior Project staff members Chris Van Lith-Vega, left, and Ashleigh Flint play with him Dec. 29, 2022. They are participating in a Respite Program that gives parents and guardians time away from their special needs children.
Anthony Strang, on the floor, puts belongings away in a locker as his father, Andy Strang, right, drops him off at the Brave Warrior Project's Respite Program on Dec. 29, 2022. Staff member Savoy Schorn is at left. Anthony is one of 91 special needs youth registered in the program that helps parents two to three times a week.
WENATCHEE — Brave Warrior Project’s local, nonprofit respite program offers caregivers a window of rest while providing activities for children with chronic illness, cancer and disabilities.
The project also strives to provide resources, promote inclusivity and eliminate barriers for North Central Washington individuals with special needs and chronic illness and their caregivers, according to its website.
“Full-time caregivers of children, and even adults, that have disabilities report experiencing isolation and increased health issues,” wrote Erica Moshe, Brave Warrior Project executive director, in an email. “The majority of the families we serve are 24-hour caregivers. Breaks are far and few between. Our respite program gives caregivers that are typically unable to access breaks a much-needed break.”
The program, launched in 2020, is offered twice a week, Tuesday and Thursday, in two-hour blocks for two age brackets: ages 3-11 and ages 11-21. Currently, 91 children are enrolled and there are 40 active participants.
According to Moshe, the program will soon expand to Saturday and Sunday for three-hour sessions, as well.
Trained care providers are responsible for a maximum of three children at once during the program; however, caregivers can request one-on-one support if needed.
“We want to ensure we are able to provide a fun, safe, and enriching environment for our participants. Participants in our respite program often have needs that require a higher staff-to-child ratio,” Moshe said.
A colorful array of toys, plush stuffed animals, a cooking playset and instruments are just some of the items available for the program’s participants.
After participants complete a health screening and stuff their personal items into a locker, a typical session is underway with games, art activities and snacks.
“At Brave Warrior Project, we pride ourselves in developing quality programs that meet the needs of the participants and ensure the families of our participants trust their child or children are kept safe while in our care,” Moshe said.
Caregivers interested in participating are required to complete an intake form followed up with an appointment prior to learning more about the individual and caregiver. According to its site, the cost is $18.16 per hour for families or caregivers paying out of pocket. Funding assistance options are available, as well as a sliding scale for financially qualified families.
“Caregivers can use this time to sleep, run errands, exercise, or just take time for themselves,” Moshe said. “(In previous cases,) not only did parents (who use the program) get a break from caregiving, the participants we served were able to socialize with peers. Parents reported a positive impact on their participants' mental health.”
Brave Warrior Project also hosts sensory movie outings, adaptive rock climbing experiences, support groups for caregivers and an art program with peers, dubbed "Art and Play."
Beyond activities and programs, the nonprofit provides "Warrior Boxes" to caregivers and their children, up to age 19, that have an extended stay at pediatric hospitals in the state. A Warrior Box can be stocked with items like gas cards, coffee cards, toiletries, snacks and puzzles.
