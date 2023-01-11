WENATCHEE — Brave Warrior Project’s local, nonprofit respite program offers caregivers a window of rest while providing activities for children with chronic illness, cancer and disabilities.

The project also strives to provide resources, promote inclusivity and eliminate barriers for North Central Washington individuals with special needs and chronic illness and their caregivers, according to its website.



Kalie Worthen:

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

