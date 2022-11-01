Demonstrations on the day after the Brazilian presidential election run-off

Demonstrators burn tires as they block federal roads during a protest the day after the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Varzea Grande, Brazil, on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Rogerio Florentino

SAO PAULO, Brazil — Demonstrators protesting Brazil's election results have disrupted fuel distribution and meat production, as well as the country's ability to send grains to port, companies and authorities said on Tuesday.

Blockades were first reported on Sunday amid spreading demonstrations by truckers and other supporters of outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, challenging his narrow election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



