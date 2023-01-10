BRASILIA — Brazilian police on Tuesday were questioning some 1,000 protesters held in an overcrowded gymnasium in the capital after anti-government mobs sacked public buildings over the weekend, as the country's new government worked to overcome the crisis.

Most of the supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro were detained on Monday as troops dismantled a camp in Brasilia from which demonstrators set off on Sunday to storm Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace.



