BREWSTER — Voters are approving a special levy to fund healthcare services at Three Rivers Hospital.
Three Rivers Hospital asked for a one-year special levy to raise $840,000. This hospital district includes portions of Douglas and Okanogan counties.
On Tuesday evening, the levy had 74.9% approval among voters in Okanogan County and 51.8% approval in Douglas County. A combined 66.7% of voters voted to approve the levy in the initial round of ballots. The measure will need 60% to pass.
The ballot measure would tax property owners 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on their property. It is in addition to the district’s regular property tax levy of about 68 cents per $1,000. This would be the same tax rate homeowners pay this year, after a similar levy passed in April 2020.
“Our community really relies on us and wants us here, and so we hope we’ll get the same support this year,” said Jennifer Best, the business development coordinator at Three Rivers Hospital. “We also understand that times are tough for everyone, so we’re prepared for anything.”
The $840,000 will go toward healthcare services, facility expansion, maintenance and development.
“We intend to use the funds for the same purpose we used this year’s levy funds for, which is to maintain the operations of our emergency room services,” Best said.
The current levy funds partially offset the cost of a contractor who provides 24/7 physician staffing in their emergency room, which Best said had not been offered in the past.
“That does provide a greater continuity of care for our patients when they’re admitted to the urgent care floor from the ER,” Best said. “That means they’re likely having the same physician who saw them in the ER in urgent care.”
Best said there’s a misconception that most hospitals were full throughout the past year. While the state shut down most elective procedures to allow hospitals to focus on COVID patients, rural hospitals like Three Rivers Hospital do not COVID patients who need a high amount of care.
The elective procedures that were canceled or postponed typically fund a portion of the other expenses at the hospital, Best said.
“Our emergency room has been identified by the community as a top priority for them, in public surveys, so we’re committed to keeping our ER no matter what,” Best said. “However, it’s not a service that’s not well reimbursed, and a large portion of our demographic is either uninsured or they use Medicare or Medicaid.”
Had the vote failed, the hospital’s board of commissioners had authorized a second levy vote.