NCW — Bridge inspections will cause minor traffic delays this week in Chelan County.
The bridges will be reduced to one lane during the inspections, with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists should use alternate routes.
The work was originally scheduled for August, but an equipment problem changed the schedule.
Here are the affected bridges, times and dates:
- Cowen-Entiat Bridge (Entiat River Road): 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
- New Griffith Bridge (Entiat River Road): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
- Chelan Falls 2 Bridge (Chelan Falls Road): 10 a.m. to noon Thursday.