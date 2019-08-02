NCW — Bridge inspections will cause minor traffic delays next week in Chelan County.
The bridges will be reduced to one lane during the inspections, with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists should use alternate routes.
Here are the affected bridges, times and dates:
- Chiwawa River Bridge (Chiwawa River Road): 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday.
- Sleepy Hollow Bridge (Sleepy Hollow Road): 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
- Dryden Bridge (Main Street in Dryden): 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
- Cowen-Entiat Bridge (Entiat River Road): 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- New Griffith Bridge (Entiat River Road): 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- Chelan Falls 2 Bridge (Chelan Falls Road): 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.