STEVENS PASS — A new bridge has been built across Yodelin Creek and drivers along Stevens Road will no longer need to take a detour.
A Chelan County contractor worked most of 2019 on the 24-foot wide and 70-foot long bridge that cost almost $1 million to build, according to a Chelan County news release.
Strider Construction Company from Bellingham built the bridge. Construction on the bridge started July 8.
The bridge project also replaced two 36-inch diameter culverts and will improve fish passage in Yodelin Creek, according to a previous Wenatchee World article.
The county was unable to pave the road in time for the winter weather. That will happen next summer.