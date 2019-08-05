BRIDGEPORT — A 26-year-old Bridgeport man drowned Sunday in Rufus Woods Lake.
Manuel DeJesus Galarza-Martinez was swimming with friends in the Columbia River reservoir east of Chief Joseph Dam when he went under around 7 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Friends dove into the water after he didn’t resurface and found him unresponsive. They pulled him to the shore and then called for help at 7:09 p.m., the release said.
Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.