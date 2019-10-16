BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport is a small town with a lot of growing to still accomplish.
That’s what Mayor Janet Conklin thinks and she’s been working to bring in grants to help stimulate that growth, she said. Conklin is running for her third-term as mayor against Esiquio Martinez. Martinez won 45.2% (89 vote) of the vote in the Aug. 6 primary to Conklin’s 36.6% (72 votes). Matthew Schuh did not make it past the primary with 17.8% (35 votes) of the vote.
Martinez did not respond to calls, emails and Facebook messages for an interview.
Conklin said it is difficult to get people out to vote in a small town and there can be a lot of apathy during elections. Bridgeport also has a large Hispanic community, which is why her opponent may have received so many votes.
“I’m doing everything I can to get elected,” she said. “We’re a small town. I’ve been talking to people trying to get them to understand what we’ve been doing and how it takes a while to learn the ropes and what you can do and what you can’t do.”
Conklin said she’s proud of what she’s managed to achieve so far for the city, bringing about $250,000 for the volunteer fire department and also revitalization grants. It is through those efforts Bridgeport has been able to build things like the new RV park, Conklin Landing.
“The one thing I would like Bridgeport to be is a destination not a gateway,” she said.
Whatever happens in the upcoming election she plans to continue to work with the city, Conklin said.
“My husband was born and raised here and I’ve been here the biggest part of my life,” she said. “We love bridgeport and we want it to be the nice little community that we know it is.