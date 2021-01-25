WASHINGTON, D.C.
Biden overturns transgender ban in U.S. military
President Joe Biden on Monday overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move that fulfills a campaign promise and will be cheered by LGBTQ advocates.
"President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity," the White House said in a statement.
"Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest," it said.
Former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016 allowed trans people to serve openly and receive medical care to transition genders, but Republican President Donald Trump froze their recruitment while allowing serving personnel to remain.
— Reuters
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Yellen confirmed as first female Treasury secretary
The Senate on Monday confirmed Janet Yellen as secretary of the Treasury, the first woman to hold the position.
The 84-15 vote makes Yellen the third of President Joe Biden’s nominees to be confirmed, after Senate confirmation last week of Avril Haines as director of national intelligence and Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense.
Democrats had urged a quick confirmation of Biden’s pick for Treasury, who they said would be integral to righting a struggling economy. The Labor Department reported last Thursday that there were 900,000 new claims for unemployment insurance for the week that ended Jan. 16.
Yellen was confirmed just six days after her Jan. 19 confirmation hearing. Four years ago, when former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also had his confirmation hearing on Jan. 19, Democrats boycotted his committee vote and he wasn’t confirmed until 25 days later on Feb. 13, 2017 in a 53-47 party-line vote.
Republicans agreed to the quick vote despite reservations about Yellen’s policy stances.
— CQ-Roll Call
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.
Sarah Sanders announces run for Arkansas governor
Sarah Sanders, who served as one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House press secretaries, on Monday announced she would seek the Republican Party's nomination for governor of Arkansas in the 2022 election.
Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 under good terms with Trump and backed his failed bid for re-election in November, faces a potential crowded race that could test the former president's hold on the Republican Party as it regroups.
In a video posted online, Sanders echoed much of Trump's rhetoric, vowing "law and order," and positioning herself as a bulwark against "the radical left," "socialism" and "cancel culture."
Arkansas's Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has said he will also seek the Republican nomination in the race, which could also include state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Arkansas Senate President Jim Hendren, according to local media reports.
Current Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term in the deeply conservative southern U.S. state.
— Reuters
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Rudy Giuliani faces $1.3B suit over election fraud claims
Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of defamation in what it called his "big lie" campaign about widespread fraud in the presidential election, court documents on Monday showed.
The Denver-based company filed an earlier lawsuit against Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, whom the company also accused of spreading false conspiracy theories about the election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Giuliani has stood by his claims about the election, saying during a radio show last week he is being attacked for "exercising my right of free speech and defending my client."
Trump and his allies spent two months denying his election defeat, and claiming without evidence that it was the result of widespread voter fraud, before his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
— Reuters
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Treasury resumes steps to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
The U.S. Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put escaped slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
The redesigned bill was initially due to be unveiled last year, but those efforts were halted by the Treasury after former President Donald Trump called them an example of "pure political correctness."
As a presidential candidate, Trump suggested Tubman would be better-suited for the $2 bill, a note that is not widely circulated.
Tubman, who was born into slavery and grew up on a Maryland plantation before escaping in her late 20s, would replace Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, on the front of the $20 bill.
Tubman returned to the South many times to help hundreds of slaves to freedom and later worked as a Union spy during the Civil War. She died in 1913.
— Reuters
Chicago
Chicago teachers continue push for remote schooling
Reopening safely means reopening later, Chicago Teachers Union leaders and members said at a virtual news conference Monday amid their push to continue working remotely.
“The pandemic is temporary; death is permanent,” said union Deputy General Counsel Thad Goodchild. Rank-and-file members described the coronavirus as a risk to both educators and students.
The union announced Sunday that 71% of voting members cast ballots to continue teaching remotely. In response, Chicago Public Schools said it would push back the required return of kindergarten through eighth grade teachers for two days, until Wednesday, while negotiations with the union continue.
Just 1 in 5 eligible students attended attended classes in school buildings each day during the week of Jan. 11, the first week of in-person learning for preschool and some special education students.
— Chicago Tribune