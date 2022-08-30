WATERVILLE — The North Central Washington Fair saw another year of thrilling rides, vendors, family shows and fair games and food last weekend.
Saturday was kids’ day with the fair’s busiest day of events and entertainment.
The morning kicked off with the youth livestock sale at 10 a.m., where buyers had a chance to bid on animals that had been judged the previous day.
Tanna-Banana took the stage at 11 a.m., the first of three variety shows she would host on Saturday. The performer put on eight shows throughout the weekend, telling stories and bringing kids on stage to play along.
Kelly Karl, a comedian and hypnotist, followed Tanna-Banana at noon Saturday. Karl also put on multiple shows throughout the weekend where she hypnotized volunteers while teaching the audience about hypnosis.
Karl took 17 volunteers at her first show Saturday, after explaining to everyone that “all hypnosis is self-hypnosis,” meaning they could exit their trance-like state at any time.
She also promised not to turn anyone into zombies.
“I went on stage!” said 5-year-old Ava Nees after Tana-Banana’s show. Ava said she also enjoyed taking a photo with Spider-Man, one of the characters walking the fairgrounds for kids’ day, and that she had plans to ride the Ferris wheel.
Two siblings, 10-year-old Teagan Perri and 9-year-old Jase Perri, were also ready for some rides, but had their eye on one with a little more horsepower.
“As long as they don’t get sick,” their grandfather, Jim Perri said as the duo was strapped into the “Octopus.”
Perri laughed as Jase ducked down into the corner of his seat as the ride whipped in circles. After a few minutes of spinning, the two emerged, dizzy, but triumphant.
“I felt like I was gonna fall out,” Jase said before going to find the next ride with his sister.
The carnival ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Next to the carnival was a strip of shops and booths, with the community hall nearby for indoor shopping and seating.
Diana Johnson, owner of Rustic Rose, sold handmade leather goods, everything from hats to jewelry and flasks.
Johnson said she started leatherwork five years ago.
“I always wanted to learn, but never allowed myself to,” she said.
When Johnson was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, she said it gave her the motivation to take on the challenge. Now, it’s her full-time job.
“I’m blessed; it’s a lot of fun,” Johnson said. She attends fairs and markets most weekends February through December, and makes her products out of her home in Wilbur.
Walking past the booths led people to the fairgrounds barns, which held not just animals, but prize-winning produce and art, craft activities and one miniature train set.
Outside the community hall was a food court, where visitors could pick from hot dogs, tacos, sno-cones, deep fried macaroni and cheese and much more.
Libby Williams (509) 661-5210
Intern Reporter
