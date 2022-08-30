Purchase Access

220830-newslocal-ncwfair 07.JPG
Talliyah Timentwa rides Thunder in first place in the Ladies Race at the North Central Washington Fair Race and Rodeo in Waterville on Saturday. See more photos from the fair at wenatcheeworld.com.

WATERVILLE — The North Central Washington Fair saw another year of thrilling rides, vendors, family shows and fair games and food last weekend.

Saturday was kids’ day with the fair’s busiest day of events and entertainment.

The NCW Fair in Waterville

Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

