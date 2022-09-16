WORLD-NEWS-QUEEN-SECURITY-GET

Members of the public walk along the Long Walk, leading to Windsor Castle on Friday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

 AFP via Getty Images/TNS/Carl De Souza

LONDON — The scale is epic: potentially millions of people thronging the streets, more than 100 foreign dignitaries and their staffs streaming in from around the world, hundreds of domestic and international government agencies coordinating logistics, large swaths of roads and transportation networks closed or gridlocked.

For London's Metropolitan Police — the storied force also known as Scotland Yard — the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday promises to be a security challenge unlike any it has faced.



