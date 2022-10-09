LONDON — Liz Truss is preparing for battle with her ruling Conservative Party as she gears up for crunch meetings with backbench MPs and her cabinet in a bid to quash any attempt at rebellion just one month into her U.K. premiership.

A poorly received package of tax cuts and a fractious annual conference sent markets reeling and the prime minister’s ratings plummeting — with warnings from senior Tories that the party could face oblivion in the event of an election.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

