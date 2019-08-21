WENATCHEE — Two brothers are charged with assault and robbery after they allegedly attacked a man with a tire iron and then stole his backpack.
Wenatchee Police believe on July 5 Cameron Ripper and Brendyn Ripper stopped their car in the middle of South Wenatchee Avenue near Marr Street, got out and then assaulted the 29-year-old alleged victim, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Aug. 13 in Chelan County Superior Court.
The two fled the scene and then Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police tracked the car to a home in East Wenatchee, but Cameron and Brendyn Ripper had left the area, the affidavit said. Police identified the brothers as suspects by viewing footage of the incident.
Cell phone video taken by a witness showed Cameron Ripper strike the man in the head, back and leg with a tire iron, the affidavit said.
Police aren’t certain what motivated the attack but think it may have been because the Rippers believed the alleged victim wronged their father or a family member in the past, said Det. Steve Evitt.
Both are charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Cameron Ripper was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
A warrant for Brendyn Ripper’s arrest was issued Aug. 13. He has not been arrested.