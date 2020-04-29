LEAVENWORTH — Residents will be charged a flat $20 fee for use of the Leavenworth drop-off brush site starting Friday.
The Leavenworth brush drop-off site serves people in the Apple Maggot Quarantine Area of Chelan County, according to a Chelan County news release. People used to be charged by the cubic yard of material, but the county is introducing a flat-fee system in response to COVID-19.
The purpose of the flat-fee is to allow employees to exchange as little cash as possible and reduce public interactions, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
Employees only accept cash or checks and will not be able to accept any change, according to the news release.
To determine if you live in the Apple Maggot Quarantine Area of Chelan County, visit bit.ly/2y1H5jD.