VANTAGE — Traffic on Interstate 90 was restricted for a few hours Sunday afternoon as firefighters battled a brush fire near the Wild Horse Monument, about four miles northeast of Vantage.
Eric Linn, Grant County Fire District 10 chief, said the fire was reported about 5:05 p.m.
Firefighters from Grant County fire districts 3 and 8 responded along with GCFD 10, as well as crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, state Department of Natural Resources and the Yakima Training Center.
Linn said the fire burned about 150 acres, some in GCFD 10 territory, and some belonging to the BLM.
Crews had the help of three helicopters, two from the DNR and one from the BLM. The helicopters provide important assistance, Linn said.
“That’s how we’re getting these things put out quickly,” he said.
About 75 firefighters battled the blaze, and when GCFD 10 left at about 9:30 p.m., BLM crews were still on scene, Linn said. Linn and another firefighter from GCFD 10 returned Monday morning to check a report of smoke in the area.
The cause is still under investigation, but Linn said it likely was caused by a vehicle passing on I-90.