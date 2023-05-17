US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-PH (copy)

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Jan. 3, 2023. 

BOISE — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in their Moscow home, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Idaho Judicial Branch spokesperson Nate Poppino told the Idaho Statesman that Kohberger has been indicted and an arraignment has been set for Monday at the Latah County Courthouse. It was not immediately clear what charges the grand jury returned.



