Two cranes move a girder weighing over 100,000 pounds into position on the West Cashmere Bridge replacement project on Friday. The girder is one of eight similarly sized beams that will span the highway for the new bridge. Construction crews initially had to send the bridge girder back for an inspection, temporarily delaying work, according to Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County public information officer. The bridge’s construction has been behind for the past couple of months due to permitting issues in regards to the first four girders. Chelan County projects work to be finished by June or July next year, roughly six months later than their previous completion date.
