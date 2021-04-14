EPHRATA — The boom in construction is going strong in Grant County, at least in the unincorporated areas.
Grant County Development Services director Damien Hooper said last week county officials received 335 applications in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 204 in the first quarter of 2020.
State officials ordered businesses, including construction, to shut down in mid-March 2020 in an effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. However, that shutdown apparently had a minimal effect on building permit activity. Hooper said applications remained consistent in March 2020 compared to previous years.
The county received 108 building permit applications in January 2021, 102 in February and 86 in March. Hooper said applications for single family homes are outpacing applications in other categories about 5 to 1.
People are applying to build homes all around Grant County. Many of the applications are coming from the area around Moses Lake, already a significant residential center, Hooper said, but people also are applying to build in Crescent Bar, north of Quincy, and Desert Aire, south of Mattawa. Hooper said the county planning department has received about 40 applications for homes near the Cave B Estate Winery, southwest of Quincy.
"Everywhere," Hooper said. "Everywhere."
The extra building activity has come at a time when the state's economy has been battered by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to fight it.
"Construction-wise, we've weathered the storm really well," Hooper said. "It (the construction boom) is a good problem to have."
But the flood of applications has led to a delay in processing them. Hooper said the review and decision process for an application for a single-family home usually takes about three weeks. Currently it's "four weeks and up in some cases," he said.
"We're behind on our normal timelines," he said.
Employees cleared some of the backlog in March. Development services received 86 applications during the month and issued 114 permits. Permits were being issued faster than applications were being filed, Hooper said. Development services administrators are planning to hire two new employees, he said, to help speed up the process.