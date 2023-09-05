LEAVENWORTH — When the Greater Leavenworth Museum changed locations from the Wenatchee River Institute property to its current spot, 735 Front St., Leavenworth, on the second floor above the Nutcracker Museum, the motto became "A Museum on the Move," according to board president Matt Cade.
"The museum is built on a timeline; it tells a story," he said.
The grand opening is 1-5 p.m. Sunday for the new permanent exhibit "Šnp̍əšqʷáw̉šəxʷ: We Are Still Here." It takes place at the museum and at Front Street Park, 820 Front St., Leavenworth.
"We had to find a business model that worked because we weren't generating revenue where we were at a previous location," by Wenatchee River Institute at 347 Division St., Leavenworth, Cade said. In the new location, 13,000 visitors are expected to generate $45,000 of donations for the nonprofit organization a year, he said.
At the entrance to the museum, guests encounter an information desk to the left tended by a volunteer. A wall-size split photograph shows the historical 1900s Western town of Leavenworth alongside the picture of the current Bavarian village, which was styled in the 1970s. The museum is equipped to answer common questions from tourists about the area's history.
A plaque with a land acknowledgement of the P'Squosa people welcomes guests into the improved exhibit about indigenous history.
"People would come in and say, 'Well, where are they now?' So this tells the whole story — this is their story — to show a mix of present day and old day — that they are here, that they were here and still are here. The panels are based on that," Cade said about the new permanent exhibit.
Colorful beaded baskets by artist Julie Edwards displayed in a museum case show contemporary tribal objects.
A think tank of P'Squosa members and other volunteers met on Zoom to consult together for the exhibit. They applied for research permits from Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation with tribal records departments for photos and information to add to the panels.
"Everything professionally done is Chris Erlich, independent exhibit curator, award-winning. She's done all the design, construction and installation of everything you see in the museum," Cade said.
The sounds of a train enhance the exhibit about the Great Northern Railway, which was built to be seven tracks wide along what is now Highway 2 with a big freight yard making it "the economic center of this county" in the early 1900s, Cade said.
Logging was made possible by the railroad, so industry built on top of industry as the mill and freight yard provided 600 high paying jobs to the 6,000 people living in the valley in the early 1900s.
"In the 1930s it went down to 1,200, so it was a boom and bust town. Just the orchards pretty much left," Cade said.
"The museum would love to have a section that highlights the Latino contributions and community as well," said project manager Mara Bohman.
One display wall covered in glass currently shows formal dresses of the royal ladies of the Autumn Leaf Festival.
A sword owned by Capt. Charles Leavenworth, namesake of the town, is displayed near antique survey equipment. A homesteader's cross-cut saw hangs on the wall, a tool which built log cabins — "that sucker is sharp," Cade said.
"Families these days, older families, people who hold on to things, are finding out that their children do not hold on to things... so what are they going to do with them? Well, the museum would love to have them. We will preserve them," Cade said.
In a collaboration with the Chumstick Grange, a feasibility study is underway for a long-term lease of 1,500 feet in the basement to be used for museum archiving.
"We haven't been able to reach out to schools. Money is a problem. That's a good dream; it's achievable; it takes time," Cade said.
The Greater Leavenworth Museum board has reenergized since the move to a new space, but is still seeking new members.
"We are relying on a small number of people to do a lot," Cade said, as he is in his fifth of six years allowed with the board.
Down a hallway, the Northwest Ski Hall of Fame shows photos and brief captions about famous skiiers. With their phones, people can take a photo of the QR code which links to a YouTube video with more interactive information. Also nearby, a display about the ski-jumping tournaments at the internationally-known Leavenworth Winter Sports Club Ski Hill. The ski-jumping competitions stopped in 1978 for safety reasons.
Two museum cases contain a community gallery, which will rotate artifacts and photos from small communities in the Greater Leavenworth area.
"The territory goes from Blewett up to Stevens Pass up to Lake Wenatchee up to Trinity, which is where the mine used to be," Cade said.