PORTLAND — The Bureau of Land Management has announced a series of fire restrictions will go into effect beginning Friday on federal land throughout Washington and Oregon, according to a BLM press release.
In order to limit the risk of human-caused wildfires, the bureau said effective on May 27, fireworks, the use of metal or explosive targets, the use of steel component ammunition, tracer shells or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns will be prohibited on all federal land in the two Pacific Northwest states.
Violators can be fined up to $1,000 and face the prospect of one year in prison, the press release noted, as well as paying for the costs incurred fighting a wildfire.
"Fire restrictions help protect our first responders, local communities and public lands from accidental wildfires," said Barry Bushue, the bureau's Washington/Oregon state director. "We are continuing to see drought conditions across Oregon and Washington. By following fire restrictions, the public can help us focus our fire resources on naturally caused fires."
For more information on the fire restrictions, visit the bureau's website at blm.gov/orwafire.
