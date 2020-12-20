LEAVENWORTH — Around $1,600 was allegedly stolen from the Wurlygigz shop in downtown Leavenworth Saturday night. Wurlygigz is upstairs from the Wood Shop Hat Shop in Leavenworth. Shop owner Kevin Rieke said it is unknown how the person entered the shop.
There was no forced entry. He said the police believe it was either an inside job — someone with keys — or someone who hid inside the shop after closing.
“The unfortunate thing and the stupid thing – we have a safe in there,” Rieke said. “The safe was not set to lock. It’s easier to get change or get deposits out – we’ve never had anybody break in and I trust my employees – the safe you can open without the combination. We were super lax with that.”
The thief got away with $1,600 in cash plus dozens of rolls of quarters, nickels, and dimes. Rieke hopes anyone seeing those rolls of coins floating around might let the Chelan County Sheriff’s Department know.
“Another thing, there are no cameras up there. We have cameras all over the place in the Wood Shop Hat Shop. It’s pretty well known this place is under surveillance. I have a week’s worth of tape I can look at,” Rieke said. “But we haven’t got around to doing at the Wurlygigz. Talked about it but just have not done it.”
In 46 years operating the Wood Shop Hat Shop, Rieke said there has never been a burglary.
“We’re a small mom and pop shop in a relatively safe town with very little crime, so to speak. We’ve never had a robbery of that nature. People steal items in every store. That happens every day. But more advanced stealing of cash or a break-in after hours — never before,” he said.
Rieke said he said he is going to relock everything and put in new security cameras in Wurlygigz. He said they have learned their lesson.