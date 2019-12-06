NCW — State officials have imposed an outdoor burn ban Chelan and Douglas counties and the Methow Valley due to poor air quality.
The ban includes residential, agricultural and forest burns, as well as the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces, the state Department of Ecology said Friday in a news release.
The ban begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and lasts until noon Wednesday. It was prompted by forecasted stagnant conditions, which put people at risk for unhealthy levels of air pollution.
For more information visit ecology.wa.gov/burnbans.