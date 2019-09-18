NCW — People can have campfires on Forest Service land in Chelan County, but restrictions still remain in other areas.
The Forest Service lifted the campfire restrictions on its lands Friday, according to an Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest news release. People can now have dispersed campfires in areas where they normally are allowed. But Chelan County will keep its burn restrictions in place until the end of September, Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb said.
The recent rains, higher levels of humidity and cooler night-time temperatures led to the burn ban being lifted, according to the Forest Service news release.
Some of the fire districts including Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue, as well as Chelan County Fire Districts 3 and 6 have lifted their bans and people can do open burning, Plumb said. The county decided to keep its ban in place, though, in case the weather warms again.
“We are still thinking that we have had a lot of rain, but we get a nice sunny day at the end of this week or next week and the dry grasses down there in the lower valley will just dry back out,” he said.
Overall, though, it has been a very pleasant summer, Plumb said. The fire danger never got above high one time.
“This has been a very good summer,” he said. “I would like to see more of these.”
Douglas County Fire Marshal Kurt Blanchard could not be reached for comment by press time.