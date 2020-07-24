WENATCHEE — Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced rollbacks to his “Safe Start” reopening plan that puts new restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues.
Among other guidelines, the rollbacks limit indoor dining at restaurants to members of the same household, ban indoor service at bars, even if food is served, require restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and require face coverings in all common spaces, like elevators and hallways.
The new restrictions take effect July 30 and come as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Statewide, 50,824 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with almost 1,500 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Chelan and Douglas counties have had 1,433 cases and 10 deaths, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Some local business leaders don’t expect the changes to have a huge impact simply because restaurants and businesses were already limited in their functions compared to other counties.
“ ... especially since we’re in this modified Phase 1, very little of what the governor announced yesterday is going to affect what we’ve done because we haven’t been allowed to do a lot of the things he’s rolling back,” Mike Steele, executive director of the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, said Friday. Steele is also a state representative for the 12th Legislative District.
Linda Haglund, executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, shared a similar thought.
“Our restaurants were not at the capacity Phase 3s were at,” Haglund said. “So I see in looking at the biggest impact is — other than the masking requirements — the biggest impact is really to bars and then the service of alcohol after 10.
“And I don’t mean to simplify it or minimize it — those are big changes — but we were at 1.5, we weren’t at 2 or 3 like many of these communities that are going to see a significant impact, right.”
While they don’t see the changes as drastic, they are looking to adapt. Steele said the chamber and the Historic Downtown Chelan Association are working to put about 10 raised platforms in parking stalls in Chelan and Manson to accommodate outdoor seating.
In Wenatchee, the city has allowed restaurants and retail businesses to extend onto the sidewalks, Haglund said, provided there’s 5 feet of space to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“So they can come out onto the sidewalk and open up a little bit and we’re seeing more and more of our restaurants do that,” she said.
Steele opined that small businesses are in a “very interesting point of fatigue.”
“They’ve been working very hard to stay open, working very hard to make as much money as they possibly can in a sort of closed world,” Steele said. “And they definitely are wanting to take care of the consumer and their customers, but they also, in order to survive, need to make a little money so they’re trying to balance all that as carefully as they can, at least up here in the Lake Chelan Valley.”
Restaurants
Ultimately, the new guidelines put restaurants in a tough position — potentially forcing hosts to turn away customers who are not from the same household or ask them to wait until a table opens up.
One restaurant owner in Chelan, who asked to remain anonymous, said she wasn’t going to force her employees to ask customers whether they were from the same household.
“I mean we’ve done everything up to this point, making sure tables are 6-foot apart, having hand sanitizer and requiring masks — which has caused some arguments with customers,” she said. “But personally, it takes it a step too far to ask customers who they live with. It feels like it’s pretty clear some sort of lockdown is imminent, so we’re doing whatever we can to make as much money as we can; it’s a mad cash grab at this point.”
Josh Herschoip, the regional manager for all 12 Buzz Inn’s in the state, said his policy will mandate the host to ask customers if they are from the same household.
“If they aren’t, we’ll sit them at different tables,” Herschoip said Friday. “But if they say they are from the same house, we’ll seat them accordingly. Who are we to tell who lives together and who doesn’t? There are a lot of different situations with roommates.”
The Buzz Inn is in a unique situation, with some of its restaurants also possessing card rooms, which according to Inslee’s guidelines are now closed until Phase 4.
“That’s pretty much an indefinite closure without much of a timeline,” Herschoip said. “Originally we were included in Phase 3 before the governor moved it into Phase 2 and then 1.5 with occupancy requirements. With the closure till Phase 4, it’s looking like that could be next year; I don’t know how we have a business plan with that type of uncertainty.”
“My hope is that card rooms will potentially move back to its initial spot in Phase 3, which could be later this year. That would be beneficial because there are only 48 card rooms left (in the state) that are non-tribal.”
Bars and breweries
Keeping the doors open and customers safe means enforcing state safety requirements, but that has proven to be a stressful and often burdensome challenge for many at Icicle Creek Brewing Co. in Leavenworth.
Vice president of sales Chris Danforth said the new mandate is also going to have a financial impact on the company. Right now, Icicle is heavily relying on its beer distribution service due to revenue losses from its taproom, which the state has prohibited from running at full capacity, he said.
The taproom, “I wouldn’t say it’s a money-maker right now,” he said.
The taproom used to account for 40% of the company's revenues. Now it is less than 10%, he said. Statewide shutdowns also hamper wholesale beer sales, given that many bars and restaurants are shut down.
The absence of indoor seating will greatly impact the number of guests that can be accommodated, he said. Most of its seating capacity is indoors.
Being required by state law to enforce rules, such as only allowing people from the same household to sit together, is going to be stressful for staff, he said. These employees are concerned about the safety and health of each other as well as guests.
Enforcing the new rules “puts our staff in a really challenging situation,” he said.
Danforth asked that people have “patience and understanding” for workers at the taproom, adding, “compassion and kindness go a long way.”
Downtown Wenatchee’s Tap and Putt is also in a tricky spot. The business relies heavily on games to draw customers in, but now it will not be able to offer those services until Phase 4 of Washington’s Safe Start plan is reached.
Dylan Buttolph, co-owner of the business, said Inlee’s new requirements were “definitely a big blow.” Normally customers come into the restaurant bringing friends, but now they have to be from the same household.
Buttolph used to be able to host corporate, birthday and holiday parties but that has all been stopped since the initial shutdown in March. Without games, the local hangout is pretty much limited to just draft beer and pizza, he said.
The outdoor seating area is also small, with only two tables that fit three people each. These new requirements are really difficult because 90% of business is based off of games, friends coming in or parties, he said.
With this being the last weekend of games being open, “we’re trying to scramble ... think of a new game plan, almost a new business,” he said.
The Seattle Times contributed to this report.