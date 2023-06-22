EAST WENATCHEE — Several businesses have complained about a lack of advanced notice of a traffic detour they say resulted in a "dramatically" decreased customer visits and increased complaints.
"It just makes it a challenge to make it to my business," said Michelle Lewis, manager of the Clearwater Saloon & Casino in East Wenatchee.
As part of a $1.9 million project, East Wenatchee crews eliminated the option for southbound traffic to turn from Highway 28 onto Ninth Street. Crews also installed an elevated traffic divider onto 9th Street preventing some cars from crossing the center median.
When discussing the change, Garren Melton, public works manager for East Wenatchee, previously said the change would increase efficiency.
But the removal of the turn lane and the installation of the divider confused, and disrupted, customers visiting the area, according to the business owners.
Lewis said Clearwater had an 18% drop in business after the city removed the left turn option. She also said the removal of parking in the area has made it challenging for customers and employees.
Ganta Gill of the Cedars Inn said while business hasn't dropped, guests have complained about a challenge in getting into the property. The change has also made it difficult for truck drivers, he said.
"They're the ones who are having a very hard time getting to the hotel," Gill said.
Melton said drivers have alternate routes including a turn on Valley Mall Parkway or making a U-turn at the Fifth Street roundabout.
Pete Mutti, who operates the 7-Eleven on Ninth Street, said the change has resulted in an average of 200 fewer customers daily.
"Knowing that turn's gone, it kind of sucks, to be honest," Mutti said.
Both Mutti and Gill said navigating the alternate routes to their businesses is challenging. Mutti said he had to put up signs saying his business is still open.
"It's very complicated and confusing to get into the property right now," he said.
All three said their businesses received no prior notice about the change and found out through social media or seeing the changes in person.
"We're just not getting information on anything. We feel kind of neglected," Lewis said.
In January 2021, the city of East Wenatchee sent a letter to businesses along Ninth Street including the new traffic signal, the raised center median and enhanced pedestrian crosswalks and multi-use paths along Ninth street. At the time, the removal of the turn lane was not part of the planned project.
"As design continued we found the model showed that without removing the left hand turn from the highway, we would likely see cars stuck in the middle of the intersection of SR-28," Melton said in email. "This would block people from making a left turn to go to Wenatchee, and continuing through on SR-28 northbound/southbound."
Melton said the turn lane was used by a small portion of the drivers who use the intersection.
"By removing the left hand turn 2.8% of people had to learn a new route, but the remaining 97.2% of will have shorter wait times," he said. "This project also brought benefits to bikes and pedestrians in and around the downtown."
The trio said they've voiced concerns to the city about the changes. Each received a letter from the city of East Wenatchee inviting them to an open house Wednesday with Melton.
The letter said the open house was an "opportunity to meet staff and ask questions about any past or planned projects."
At the meeting, the city also displayed a poster of a concept pedestrian bridge that could eventually cross Sunset Highway.
Following the meeting Lewis said she'd still like to see the temporary reinstatement of the turn lane.
According to businesses in the area, they should have been additional discussion before the changes were made.
"Especially being on the corner, and the traffic light being right there, I think we should have been told," Gill said.
Gill said while longtime residents can likely navigate the area, it's challenging for people new to the area.
"It's just very tough for them getting to the city center," he said. "We'd love to have the left turn back."