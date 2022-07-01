YAKIMA — About 1 million Washingtonians are expected to travel, the vast majority of them by car, for the Fourth of July weekend. With that much traffic on the state's highways, it's best to plan ahead.
That advice was offered by AAA, the state's Department of Transportation and others this week as travelers prepare for a holiday weekend relatively free of COVID-19 restrictions.
AAA officials predict 1 million Washington residents will travel 50 miles or more from home. Despite record-breaking gas prices, 82% of them will go by car.
The Evergreen State predictions mirror national AAA data, which predict 47.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the extended holiday weekend between June 30 and July 4. This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing the number of travelers just shy of those seen in 2019, before the pandemic affected tourism and travel.
"The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. "Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it's not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation."
Car travel volume, even with national average gas prices near the $5 per gallon mark, will break previous records as 42 million opt to drive this Independence Day. Recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancellations and delays may be driving this increase, AAA reports, noting the share of people traveling by air will be the lowest since 2011.
In Washington state, 13% of travelers planned to journey by air, and a small number by bus, train or boat, AAA reports.
WSDOT predicts heavy I-90 traffic
WSDOT has posted travel charts of anticipated highway use on its website, and encourages drivers to travel when traffic volumes are predicted to be less. The state agency issues those charts when the July Fourth holiday creates a three-day weekend, as it does this year (Saturday, Sunday, Monday).
The Interstate 90 travel chart between North Bend and Cle Elum predicts the heaviest eastbound traffic and congestion between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Traveling westbound on I-90, the heaviest and most-congested traffic is predicted between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.
The summer weekend I-90 jam-ups around Cle Elum usually hit people living in the Seattle area harder than people going back and forth from the east side of the state, but it is good to be aware of peak travel times.
No construction or lane closures are planned on I-90, including Snoqualmie Pass, from Friday until Tuesday, WSDOT reports. Travelers may receive text message alerts about significant traffic congestion and delays on the pass by texting the number 468311 with the words "WSDOT Snoqualmie."
Other online tools for travelers include the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts. The state agency also suggests the following travel tips for the holiday weekend:
- Have a backup outdoor destination if your first choice is full. If parking lots are full, find an alternative site and never park along road shoulders, as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway.
- Allow extra time for travel to avoid rushing or distraction.
- Carry extra food and water as well as extra masks and hand sanitizer as an added precaution for emergencies or unexpected stops.
Gas prices decline slightly
Average gasoline prices in Yakima have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, with an average price of $5.33 per gallon as of Monday, the website GasBuddy.com reported.
The website's survey of 91 stations in Yakima showed gas prices are 30.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.74 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Monday's $5.33 per gallon average price is nearly $1.50 higher than any of Yakima's June 27 averages over the past 10 years, GasBuddy reports. The average price was $3.90/gallon on June 27, 2014, while the cost dipped to an average of $2.50/gallon on June 27, 2020, amid the restrictions of the pandemic.
Washington state's average price per gallon was $5.46 on Monday, down 5.2 cents from last week's $5.51/gallon average. This reflects a national trend that also has seen gas prices fall slightly since they peaked in early June, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While prices will be at their highest July Fourth level ever, they'll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June," De Haan said. "Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."
GasBuddy's price survey updates 288 times every day from a list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. For more information, visit GasBuddy.com.
Pleasant weather predicted in Valley
Finally, the holiday weekend weather outlook is good both in the Yakima Valley and other portions of the state.
In Yakima, the National Weather Service predicts sunny skies Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees. While there is a 30% chance of showers overnight Saturday and on Sunday morning, clearing skies and cooler temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s are expected Sunday and Monday.
On the west side of the state, sunshine and temperatures in the 70s are predicted Friday before clouds and a chance of drizzle or light showers move into the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service reports. High temperatures are predicted in the upper 60s and low 70s.
For Mount Rainier National Park, the forecast is similar to the weather predicted for the west side of the state. Partly sunny conditions are predicted Friday and Saturday, with a chance of light rain or drizzle the remainder of the holiday weekend. Snow levels are near 9,500 feet on Sunday and Sunday night, and 8,000 feet on Monday and Monday night.