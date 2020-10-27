WENATCHEE — A melody of guitars, trumpets and violins will pepper the air near CAFÉ as it hosts its first ever Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) drive-thru event on Sunday.
From 2-5 p.m., volunteers will be handing out Día de los Muertos-inspired masks and goody bags filled with candy, apple slices and an individually wrapped tamale. Mariachi Guadalajara de Seattle will provide live music.
The event melds elements from Halloween and Día de los Muertos as a way of sharing Latino culture while inviting the entire community to take part, according to CAFÉ co-founder, Alma Chacon. Chacon founded CAFE, a nonprofit organization devoted to family and community growth through education, with her husband, Jorge Chacon. CAFE is located on 766 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee.
Staff will also assist anyone with questions on general election ballots or the Immigrant Relief Fund, the new COVID-19 fund financially helping immigrants who were not eligible for any previous federal financial relief or unemployment benefits.
CAFÉ also invites everyone who would like to honor loved ones who have passed away to bring a picture or a name to be recognized on the community altar. While a staple of the holiday, this year’s community altar not only recognizes loved ones, but also recognizes the COVID deaths that have happened in central Washington, according to Alma Chacon.