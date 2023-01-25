US-NEWS-CALIF-MASS-SHOOTINGS-GUNLAWS-LA

Law enforcement officials on Sunday secure and investigate the scene where a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. 

 Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — After a deadly wave of mass shootings in the United States last year — including one in Buffalo, New York, and another at a school in Uvalde, Texas — that collectively killed 31, California's Democratic-controlled Legislature responded by quickly passing more than a dozen laws meant to prevent gun violence in the Golden State.

Now, with California reeling from one mass shooting after another that claimed at least 24 lives in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay and a Central Valley farming town, lawmakers are asking themselves once again what more they can do to stem the violence.



___ ©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

