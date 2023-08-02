US-NEWS-CALIF-EMISSIONS-KITS-MCT

Federal prosecutors say July 2017 photos of a truck that used emission control-defeating devices from Sinister Diesel of Roseville show the result of such kits.

SACRAMENTO — A Roseville firm accused of selling thousands of devices that allowed truck drivers to defeat emissions controls on vehicles pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Sacramento, agreeing to pay $1 million in fines and penalties.

Sinister Manufacturing Co., which does business as Sinister Diesel, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the federal Clean Air Act and defraud the United States and to violating the act by tampering with emissions control systems of diesel trucks, U.S. Attorney Phil Talbert’s office said.



©2023 The Sacramento Bee. Visit at sacbee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.