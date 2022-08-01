Purchase Access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency in California due to the spread of the monkeypox virus in order to "bolster the state's vaccination efforts."

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach," Newsom said in statement.



