FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves along a freeway as vehicles travel towards Los Angeles

Traffic moves along a freeway as vehicles travel towards Los Angeles, California, on March 22. 

 Reuters/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES — Californian regulators voted Thursday to approve a plan to reduce the state's carbon-dioxide emissions by 85% by 2045, reaching carbon neutrality then, including by cutting petroleum usage to one-tenth of the current level.

California's environmental policies have led to drastic shifts away from petroleum fuels as state regulators have sought to improve public health and reduce environmental impacts of fossil fuel production. The state has also angered its fuelmakers, which argue its policies hurt fuel consumers.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?