Memorial for shooting victims in Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay resident Susana Gutierrez visits a memorial for shooting victims at Mac Dutra Park in Half Moon Bay, California, on Wednesday. 

 Reuters/Fred Greaves

NEW YORK — Back-to-back mass shootings in California have claimed the lives of people who loved to dance at a studio in Monterey Park and farm workers in the coastal community of Half Moon Bay.

Monterey Park victims



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?