US-NEWS-CALIF-DROUGHT-LA

A years-long drought has dropped the water level at Shasta Lake in northern California, exposing the “bathtub ring.”

 Los Angeles Times/TNS/Myung J. Chun

LOS ANGELES — California’s drought has become the state’s driest three-year period on record, surpassing that of 2013-15 — and a fourth dry year is looking increasingly likely, officials said Monday.

The news came just days after the state began its new water year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. The 2022 water year was marked by dramatic swings between wet and dry conditions and a record-shattering heat wave at the start of September.



