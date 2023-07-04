US-NEWS-STATES-PRIVATE-PRISONS-LA

Adelanto Detention Facility, where there have long been accused by detainees of medical neglect, poor treatment by guards, lack of response to complaints and other problems. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — California's landmark ban on private prisons and immigrant detention facilities saw its fate sealed when a federal court officially repealed the 2020 law.

In a win for private prison contractors, a final judgment in May declared Assembly Bill 32 unconstitutional as applied to private detention contracts for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, though the ban remains in place for private prisons in the state.



