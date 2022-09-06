FILE PHOTO: Californians urged to cut power use during extreme heat

A view of windmills and power lines near Tracy, Calif., as the state's grid operator urged residents to ratchet down the use of electricity in homes and businesses as a wave of extreme heat settled over much of the state.

 Reuters/Carlos Barria

LOS ANGELES — California officials issued an urgent warning Tuesday to conserve electricity, saying the record-setting heat wave means rolling blackouts are very possible.

The California Independent System Operator said residents should be “ready for potential rotating power outages on Tuesday evening, as the hottest weather of this historic heat wave is forecast to push electricity demand to an all-time high. If outages are initiated, consumers can expect to receive notifications from power providers on areas affected and time duration.”



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

