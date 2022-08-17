Purchase Access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's grid operator urged the state's 40 million people to ratchet down the use of electricity in homes and businesses on Wednesday as a wave of extreme heat settled over much of the state, stretching power supplies to breaking point.

Temperatures soared well above 100 Fahrenheit in many of the inland valleys, reaching 107 F in parts of Northern California's Shasta and Tehama counties and 108 F in Southern California's Imperial County on the Mexican border.



