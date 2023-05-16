WENATCHEE — Former Wenatchee city councilmember Bryan Campbell is running for mayor of Wenatchee.
He filed his candidacy with the Chelan County Elections Office on Monday.
The businessman founded Pro Active Business Solutions and Pro Active Real Estate and is the owner of Maple Street Mini Storage. He is also a former banker.
“This town I was born and raised in,” Campbell said in an interview with The Wenatchee World. “I love this town, I love this community, I’m a problem solver, I love making people happy, it just fits, it’s perfect, it has the whole job that fits perfectly with my skill set.”
It's not the first time Campbell has tried to take the mayoral seat. In 2015 he ran against current Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz in the general election.
Kuntz announced earlier this year he will not seek reelection.
But his ambitions to be mayor didn’t begin in 2015. He said he wanted to run back in 2011 but instead opted to run for city council.
"I was ready 12 years ago and I'm ready now," he said.
In the community, Campbell has been involved with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Wenatchee Rotary Club, the Applarians, the Wenatchee Police Department reserves, and Chelan County Fire District 1.
One group he is proud of is One Wenatchee, a nonprofit dedicated to public safety and unifying Wenatchee that he founded around seven years ago. He said One Wenatchee created a campaign to encourage people to donate their stimulus checks between 2020 and 2021 to local charities.
Campbell said his people-oriented and hands-on approach to the community is a part of his leadership style.
“The things that people are telling me right now out in the community that they’re most concerned with are public safety and financial security,” Campbell said. “They don’t like what’s happen with the graffiti going on and the crimes, this ‘defund police’ mindset that’s out there that a lot of the public thinks they can get away with about anything.”
He said a possible solution to crime would be to establish more police and community interaction and connection, especially with children.
“Having that good relationship early on with the police is wonderful, and you grow up loving the police,” he said.
As for people's financial concerns, Campbell said that the city’s budget has been increasing over the years and “wants to calm down a little bit and listen to the public.”
“I think people are wanting to slow down,” he said about the city spending.
Despite his spending concerns, Campbell said the current city administration is “doing a great job.”
“I'm not trying to knock the train off the tracks,” he said. “I just want to come in with a different style, a little more personable style of leadership.”