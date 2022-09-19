FILE PHOTO: Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

Britain's King Charles faces major challenges as he succeeds his popular mother, who served 70 years as Britain's queen before her passing earlier this month.

 Reuters/Carl Recine

LONDON — Teenager Olivia Burch waited for hours in a queue with other mourners to pay a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth as her body lay in state. But despite that devotion, she thought Britain should no longer have a monarchy.

"I think it's gone. It's too traditional and old-fashioned, and I don't think we can spend so much money on a family with no more right to be here than anyone else," said the 19-year-old Londoner, one of hundreds of thousands who waited in line to file past Elizabeth's coffin before Monday's state funeral.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?