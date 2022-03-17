BELLINGHAM — One day before the two-year anniversary of Canada and the U.S. agreeing to close their land border due the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic, Canada announced that it soon will make crossing the border easier than it's been in the past two years, at least if you're fully vaccinated.
Starting April 1, fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada will not be required to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test, Canadian Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced in a virtual briefing Thursday, March 17.
News of the change in travel requirements at the border was reported Wednesday, March 16, but it wasn't until Thursday that the Canadian government made the move official.
Fully vaccinated travelers still may be randomly selected to testing upon arrival, Duclos said, but they will not be required to quarantine while awaiting the results.
"We were are in a much better position today than in 2020," Duclos said through a translator. "High vaccination and strong adherence to public health measures have pushed us through the peak of the omicron wave."
For travelers who are not fully vaccinated, molecular testing still will be required upon arrival, Duclos said. They will also be required to quarantine for 14 days and be tested a second time on Day 8.
While vaccinated travelers entering Canada will no longer have to get tested for COVID-19 before arriving, all travelers must provide mandatory travel information before getting to the border.
Subject to limited exceptions, all travelers must use the ArriveCAN app or website to submit their travel information to Canadian officials before coming to the border crossing. The app/website will have users upload a variety of documents, including a photo of their vaccination card. The app is free and available on the Apple App store and Google Play.
The app won't let a traveler submit information about their trip until 72 hours before they arrive at the border. So for those who want to go into Canada on April 1, the time to start submitting information is March 28 or later.
When you arrive at the border, Canadian border agents will ask to see an ArriveCAN receipt, which can be in the form of a printout or on your phone screen.
Americans who do not use ArriveCAN may be denied entry, while Canadian citizens won't be eligible for the fully vaccinated traveler exemption, could experience delays and may face fines and other enforcement action.
To be considered fully vaccinated for travel into Canada, the country requires at least two accepted vaccine doses, a mix of two accepted vaccine doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and at least 14 days to have passed before entering Canada. Travelers also must not have any COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Feb. 16, the U.S. still requires full vaccination for entry into the U.S. at land borders, but no proof of a negative test is required, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates webpage. U.S. citizens do not need to provide proof of vaccination.