Asylum seekers cross into Canada near a checkpoint on Roxham Road

Asylum seekers talk to a police officer as they cross into Canada from the U.S. border at a checkpoint near Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, earlier this year.

 Reuters file photo/Christine Muschi

OTTAWA — Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025 and has boosted its targets over the next two years as the country looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labor shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday.

Canada now expects to welcome 465,000 new permanent residents in 2023, up 4% from a previous target, and 485,000 in 2024, up 7.5%.



