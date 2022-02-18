VANCOUVER, B.C. — British Columbia authorities are preparing for a second weekend of protests by members of the “Freedom Convoy” at the Pacific Highway crossing at the U.S.-Canada border near Blaine.
Whether that will result in a second weekend of the truck crossing being closed remains to be seen.
“We are aware of posts that have been circulating on social media indicating that there may be an additional convoy,” Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News.
The news comes less than a week after a total of 16 protesters were arrested by Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Surrey Sunday and Monday, Feb. 13-14, near the truck crossing and officials were forced to close the crossing and divert vehicle and pedestrian traffic to other border crossings in Whatcom County, which remained open.
“Surrey RCMP along with policing partners have used a measured approach throughout this situation to ensure the safety of the police and the public, including young children who were brought to the area by protesters,” Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said in a Feb. 15 news release. “Local residents and businesses in the area have been patient and supportive as we’ve worked towards a resolution, with public safety always remaining at the forefront.”
The demonstration was protesting Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a Vancouver Sun story Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The RCMP reported that several vehicles blocked 176 Street and had to be removed before the crossing could reopen Monday.
The protest remained on the Canadian side of the border, though the Blaine Police Department did report being able to see the incident.
“There is a peaceful protest occurring at the Canadian Customs Truck crossing,” a Tweet Saturday by the Blaine Police Department stated. “As such, passenger vehicle traffic northbound at that crossing (Pacific highway) has been diverted to the Peace Arch crossing.”
But as whole, last weekend’s protest was much smaller and shorter than similar border blockades at crossings in Alberta and one that forced the closure of the Ambassador Bridge near Detroit for several days.
Community members in Surrey are calling for police to use stronger enforcement this weekend to stop protesters before a potential border blockage can be set up, CTV News reported.
“What we want to see is a strong presence to uphold the rule of law,” Surrey Board of Trade President and CEO Anita Huberman told CTV, adding that blockades, like the one seen last weekend, hurt individuals and businesses that rely on the border.
Munn told CTV that police will base their response on the situation that develops.
“We will continue to monitor and take enforcement steps as required, based on the number of protesters that show up and the totality of the situation as a whole,” Munn told CTV.